Local News

One dead after 'multiple incidents' on I-35 in South Austin

The crash happened on the southbound side of Interstate 35 near St. Edward’s University.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead on Saturday morning after a crash in South Austin.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 35 near St. Edward’s University. An adult was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, but Austin-Travis County EMS said it was possibly a pedestrian that was struck. ATCEMS said “multiple incidents” occurred from approximately the 900 block to the 3500 block following that crash.

Around 3:20 a.m., motorists were asked to expect heavy delays and closures, as well as heavy presence of first responders and vehicles.

