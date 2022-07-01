Austin seeking community feedback on top candidates for next EMS chief

The public is invited to submit their thoughts before a public forum on Jan. 13.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin-Travis County EMS is currently struggling with staffing issues amid the omicron surge, the City of Austin is now seeking the community's feedback as it names the department's next chief.

Until noon on Jan. 13, Austinites can provide input online regarding their priorities and characteristics desired in the next chief of emergency medical services.

A virtual forum will also be held on Jan. 13 after the submission period ends on ATXN.TV (ATXN-English and ATXN3-Spanish), cable TV Channel 6 and U-Verse channel 99. If you'd like to submit questions for the finalists at the forum, visit the SpeakUp Austin page or call 3-1-1. These questions will also need to be submitted by noon on Jan. 13. The forum is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

Earlier this week, the top five candidates out of a field of 37 were identified:

David Abrams

Jasper Brown

Robert Luckritz

William Sugiyama

James Winham

“I am excited about the top candidates we have selected for the EMS chief position,” said Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano. “All of these individuals have extensive knowledge of EMS services and programs, and I am confident that any one of them could bring the visionary leadership to the EMS department that we are seeking in our next EMS chief.”

Following interviews, the finalists are expected to be trimmed and announced prior to the virtual forum.

To share your thoughts, click here. To learn more about the candidates, click here.