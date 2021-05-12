Austin EMS association says omicron variant adding more strain amid staffing shortage

In a release, the association said all medics are now essentially "on call or at work 7 days a week with no relief."

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) officials activated emergency plans to keep the department ready to respond to emergencies "in the face of potentially crippling shortages," the Austin EMS Association announced in a release.

ATCEMS medics are now reportedly being asked to stand by their phones at all hours of day when not at work in case staff is needed, the association said. The emergency plan comes as the department faces a staffing shortage that is worsening as medics are infected with COVID-19.

The association said nearly one in every 15 ATCEMS medic is infected or is suspected of being infected with COVID-19, and are therefore unable to work.

"I am very worried that our members are not going to feel entitled to fully disconnect from work now, that they are not going to get that essential rest,” said Selena Xie, president of the Austin EMS Association. “ATCEMS medics work hard when they are clocked in, and we bear the brunt of the city’s pandemic response during every surge in COVID-19 cases. These surges cause our call volume to spike, and of course, each one brings more risk that more of our medics will get infected. It’s extremely stressful. I’m proud of how our members have handled this for the last two years, but they deserve to rest when they can.”

Xie said the latest spike in cases caused by the omicron variant has only added to an already stressed department that is dealing with chronic staffing shortages. She said that only about 80% of the authorized and funded capacity was available heading into the holidays and than its new hire academy was only about half full.

“We are having serious problems with recruitment. With well over a hundred openings, we aren’t going to get relief from the status quo. Attrition - including early retirement - is at an all-time high, and we anticipate even more openings in the coming months,” Xie said.

In a release announcing the latest developments, Xie again urged the city to recruit and retain medics to help improve the ongoing staffing situation.