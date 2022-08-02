Austin first responders now eligible for paid family leave

Police, fire and EMS employees now join civilian staff who have had this benefit since 2013.

AUSTIN, Texas — City leaders announced Wednesday that sworn police, fire and EMS employees will have access to six weeks of paid leave.

No existing benefits will change — such as shares leave, short or long-term disability, or the accommodation process protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The move follows an Austin City Council resolution from last December that tasked the City’s human resources department with developing options to provide family leave for first responders.

“It demonstrates our continued appreciation for the hard work of our sworn police, fire and EMS colleagues,” said Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk.

The move will have a price tag of about $1.7 million per year, according to figures from the City.

Leader of Austin's public safety unions issued a joint statement on the action.

“Extending parental leave to police, fire and EMS personnel is sorely needed, very appreciated by your public safety workers, and demonstrates that our council, city manager, City Human Resource Department and the community truly care about the well-being of their public safety employees,” the joint statement read.

Civilian employees have had access to paid family leave since 2013 when Austin became the first city in the state to enact such a policy.

