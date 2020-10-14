ATCEMS: Downtown Austin building evacuated after 'accidental gas release'

Officials have blocked off the area of 11th Street between Guadalupe and Nueces streets.

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders evacuated a building in Downtown Austin Wednesday after an “accidental chlorine gas release,” according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and the Austin Fire Department (AFD).

ATCEMS said it happened in the 500 block of West 11th Street. That area of 11th Street, near the Travis County Courthouse, was closed between Guadalupe and Nueces streets.

near the Travis County Courthouse

One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening complaints, ATCEMS said. ATCEMS said a second patient was evaluated but opted to refuse EMS transport.

The AFD is investigating the incident. AFD said at around 4:30 p.m. that the leak had been contained. About 10 minutes later, AFD said the barrels of hypochlorite, or industrial bleach, had been capped and the building was being ventilated to remove residual fumes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chlorine gas is poisonous and can lead to chest tightness and a burning sensation in the nose, throat and eyes. If chlorine gas is released into the air, people may be exposed through skin contact or eye contact and also may be exposed by breathing air that contains chlorine, the CDC says.

