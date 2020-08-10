List: Central Texas counties opting in and out of reopening bars

Bars can only reopen on Oct. 14 if the county judge of each county opts in with the TABC.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: KVUE has reached out to all Central Texas county judges on their decision. This story will be updated on what they decide.

Some local bars are reopening their doors again.

The bars in counties that do allow them to reopen must follow strict guidelines. Bars must make sure all customers are seated while eating or drinking and groups are spaced at least 6 feet apart. Tables of more than six people are not allowed, according to guidelines added to the Strike Force to Open Texas page.

In addition, all customers and employees must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when social distancing is not possible.

Here's a list of what the plans are for Central Texas counties:

Bastrop County

Judge Paul Pape is authorizing bars in the county to reopen after consulting with mayors and local health authorities.

Travis County

Judge Sam Biscoe intends to take the next several days to speak with the County Attorney’s Office and the Austin-Travis County Health Authority to decide on what's best.

Williamson County

Judge Bill Gravell said he plans to be the first county judge in Texas to opt-in.

"It is time for all of our businesses to be open to serve our public while following the governor’s health protocols to be safe," he said. "Our county residents have shown that they can be smart and protect themselves and others, so I will be choosing for Williamson County to opt-in on Oct. 14. This is another step forward for us as a community, and we can do this safely and wisely."

This story will be updated with more counties when KVUE receives their decisions.