Austin City Council to consider underground power lines

Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes' resolution calls for building underground power lines with city infrastructure projects moving forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — City of Austin leaders will consider burying some power lines after an ice storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousand of customers in February.

The February ice storm caused weakened tree limbs to fall on power lines across the City. For some residents, getting the power back on took more than a week. Many first responders were also left in the dark, forcing them to work with limited capacity.

Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) is the sponsor of a resolution calling on the City to build underground power lines with all infrastructure moving forward.

According to Fuentes' Twitter, "item (58) would evaluate burying lines for ongoing City-funded projects. If there's construction involving our utilities in the City right-of-way ... such as city-owned roads, sidewalks, bike lanes, and other public infrastructure, we want to use that as an opportunity to bury our lines and protect our neighbors."

After the storm, officials expressed interesting in burying more of Austin's power lines. Austin Energy said in February that most of the power outages during the storm were due to complications with overhead lines and ice weighing on trees, causing them to fall and entangle with lines.

Dr. Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin's Cockrell School of Engineering and Webber Energy Group, said buried power lines are better protected from the elements that made the City lose power in past storms: wind, thunderstorms and ice accumulation.

“Undergrounding would take some time because you’d have to do some trenching or some tunneling and lace some conduits, and get the permissions and the setbacks and the right-of-ways and everything," said Webber. "It’d be a difficult process but if we want power decades from now, I think it’s worth taking the time, frankly.”

Webber said the upfront costs would likely be hefty, but pays itself off in the long run. Webber explained that several miles of underground power lines would cost "millions" of dollars.

“Those underground lines fail less often and are cheaper to maintain and last longer," said Webber. "So they might earn back their additional costs through the power outages they avoid."

In a briefing to city council after the ice storm, Jackie Sargent, general manager of the Austin Energy, said buried power lines may not be feasible.

"Many have asked why all of our distribution system isn't underground, only some of it. We've always responded that varying our distribution lines would be prohibitively expensive and very disruptive," said Sargent. "We as a utility know this intuitively, but the community may not. And we don't have a feasibility study that illustrates the extent of what this would take."

Sargent went on to say that she plans to request funding for a study on buried power lines.

Austin City Council meets on Thursday, March 23, to discuss the resolutions proposed by councilmembers - including this resolution.

Natalie Haddad on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram