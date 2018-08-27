AUSTIN — A federal judge is blocking the U.S. Department of State from allowing an Austin-based company from publishing plans for 3D-printed guns online, according to a document obtained by KVUE.

A judge from the United States District Court in the Western District of Washington at Seattle filed a preliminary injunction on Aug. 27, according to the document. This follows a temporary restraining order that was filed on July 31.

"The standard for issuing a preliminary injunction is identical to the standard the Court used when granting the temporary restraining order in this case," the injunction said.

The company behind the plans, Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed, had reached a settlement with the federal government in June that allowed the company to make the plans for the guns available for download previously.

