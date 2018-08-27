AUSTIN — A federal judge is blocking the U.S. Department of State from allowing an Austin-based company from publishing plans for 3D-printed guns online, according to a document obtained by KVUE.
A judge from the United States District Court in the Western District of Washington at Seattle filed a preliminary injunction on Aug. 27, according to the document. This follows a temporary restraining order that was filed on July 31.
"The standard for issuing a preliminary injunction is identical to the standard the Court used when granting the temporary restraining order in this case," the injunction said.
RELATED:
Seattle judge blocks release of Austin-based company's 3D-printed gun plans
Court battle continues over 3D-printed gun blueprints
WATCH: The arguments for and against 3D printed guns
The company behind the plans, Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed, had reached a settlement with the federal government in June that allowed the company to make the plans for the guns available for download previously.
Read the document in its entirety:
Preliminary injunction to block release of Austin-based company's 3D-printed gun plans by kvuenews on Scribd
RELATED:
Trump welcomes federal court decision halting 3D-printed guns, his spokeswoman says
3D-printed guns might be inevitable. But are they a practical weapon of choice for criminals?
Texas lawmakers working on bills to regulate 3D printed guns
Seattle judge blocks release of Austin-based company's 3D-printed gun plans
What happened to a 3D printed gun at the range