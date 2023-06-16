Southeast Austin apartment complex rescinds "curfew" after claiming it was done without approval

Apartment reps told KVUE directly, that the notice was sent from an associate without approval from management, rescinding the notice nearly three weeks later.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been nearly three weeks since a southeast Austin apartment complex issued a mandatory and seemingly illegal indefinite curfew.

Apartment managers have now lifted the curfew, claiming that it was never meant to be sent out in the first place.

"Make sure you have your provisions before 10PM. It sounds like I'm in some hurricane area where they have like martial law, stay inside, have all of your stuff you need," resident Kristie Broadaway told KVUE when we first met up with her a week prior to this update.

Kristie Broadaway has lived at the Array apartments for 8 years. In late May, she received a notice from the complex that said they would be instituting a mandatory curfew in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night.

"If there is in fact a safety concern, tell me that. What is the safety concern? I live there," said Broadaway.

But now, apartment representatives have changed their tune, telling KVUE directly, that the notice was sent from an associate without approval from management, even though it was signed off on by the property manager. The notice was rescinded on June 13, and the complex has since apologized to residents.

"They had to say something to the residents, because I am sure that residents were going in and saying, if they didn't necessarily see it because it was in their email, [they] definitely saw it on the news or saw it on TikTok," said Broadaway.

The new note Broadaway and others got reads in part, "The notice was incorrectly provided to you by one of our associates without previous management review and approval."

Staff in the Array's leasing office confirmed to KVUE on Friday that the new notice did come from them.

As far as staying in this complex, Broadaway said she has a decision to make.

"I'm thinking about it. I have until the 19th to let them know, and I have serious reservations about living somewhere where possibly again, in the future, you can't go outside," said Broadaway.

From Broadaway's perspective, this experience reminded her of the importance of speaking up.

