Evictions fillings trending upwards in Austin

Temporary protections for renters are ending, and things are starting to normalize again. Eviction filings are back to pre-pandemic levels.

AUSTIN, Texas — Eviction notices are back to pre-pandemic levels across Austin.

As temporary programs to help renters have disappeared and the cost of living continues to climb, some people find themselves struggling to pay rent.

The executive director of the Austin Apartment Association, said in the last two years, over 28,000 rental units were added in Austin.

"Before the pandemic was sort of a huge growth in the rental housing industry in Austin," said Emily Blair, Austin Apartment Association executive director. "And what was trending that way, increased supply and demand, huge demand. And that has continued. And that's a story that has continued throughout the pandemic and even now after."

With so much growth in the market, evictions are also trending up. Especially, after many temporary protections are ending.

"We're coming, you know, coming out of the pandemic, and things are starting to normalize again," Blair added. "But 2023, certainly you've seen sort of a response... kind of an impact of some of the actions and extremes of 2021 immediately following the pandemic."

While eviction fillings have increased, the percentage of people getting evicted isn't too large. Blair says evictions are usually a last resort. Right now, she says we need to focus on some things to help prevent evictions from happening.

"Affordability. Operations of your property, because, you know, that's where we have seen unprecedented increases with costs, just to maintain and operate the property.," Blair added.

Maintaining properties has become more expensive and in turn, it's raising housing costs.

In efforts to help renters, even post-pandemic city leaders have taken action.

One of the eviction protections extended past the pandemic includes the renters right to cure. This passed in October and requires landlords to give renters a period to fix or resolve a lease violation before facing penalties like eviction.

One other protection added just last year, aimed to close loopholes to make sure renters are given enough time in their notice to leave. It also allows them to access city resources and services.

If you're curious to know what an eviction process looks like in Texas, see the chart below:

