Runway death at Austin airport in May ruled a suicide

The Austin PD has finished its investigation into the death on the airport's runway.

The Austin Police Department has finished its investigation into the death of a 22-year-old man on the runway at Austin's airport earlier in 2020.

The APD has determined that the man later identified as Junin Ko committed suicide.

In audio provided by LiveATC.net, the pilot of the Boeing 737 could be heard saying on the evening of May 7 to air traffic controllers, "I believe there might be a person on the runway."

"Where exactly do you see the man?," the air traffic controller asked the pilot, who responded, "They are behind us now."

Ko's body was later found on the runway.

An airport official told KVUE the person did not have a security badge and was not authorized to be on the runway. KVUE also confirmed that no construction was happening on runway 17R that night.