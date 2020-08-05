AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after being struck by an airplane on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, multiple units responded to the incident around 8:20 p.m.

EMS said medics pronounced the adult victim dead on the scene.

The person was killed on runway 17R by a landing aircraft, according to the airport.

An airport spokesperson told KVUE the runway is currently closed as the incident is investigated. The airport said a commercial plane was involved.

An update will be provided later on Thursday night, the spokesperson said.

No other information is available at this time.

