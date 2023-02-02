Over 450 calls were made in relation to cold weather, ATCEMS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is not related to this story.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to more than 450 911 calls during the 24-hour period of Feb. 1.
During the 24 hours, ATCEMS responded to 18 environmental exposure calls, 16 traffic collisions, 34 falls due to ice and 15 cold weather shelter transport calls. Nine of the 477 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
ATCEMS did not state if there were people that did not want to be transported to the warming shelters on Thursday.