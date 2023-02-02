Over 450 calls were made in relation to cold weather, ATCEMS says

Nine of the 477 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to more than 450 911 calls during the 24-hour period of Feb. 1.

During the 24 hours, ATCEMS responded to 18 environmental exposure calls, 16 traffic collisions, 34 falls due to ice and 15 cold weather shelter transport calls. Nine of the 477 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.

ATCEMS did not state if there were people that did not want to be transported to the warming shelters on Thursday.

In the 24hrs starting Feb 1st at 10am, #ATCEMSMedics responded to 18 environmental exposures, 16 collisions, 34 falls due to ice, 9 carbon monoxide exposures & transported 15 people to Cold Weather Shelters.#ATCEMS responded to a total of 477 incidents yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EDrlAFqL2L — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 3, 2023