AUSTIN, Texas — At least 19 people have been displaced after an overnight fire, according to officials. The initial call came in just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The first started in a closet at a four-plex in southwest Austin near Slaughter Lane and Manchaca.

Firefighters rescued several people from their balconies, including one Austin police officer who went up to try and help those who were trapped, KVUE's Leslie Adami reports.

There are no reported injuries at this time and it is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

