CLEVELAND — A local mother took her infant to daycare this week, and when she went to pick her up, she was dead.

Taylor Bush felt there was a fit two months ago, when she found an upstairs apartment on Giddings Road on Cleveland’s near east side.

There was a daycare downstairs, which would be perfect for her three toddler sons and infant daughter Di’Yanni, just three months old.

But now she regrets it, after picking up Di’Yanni Tuesday afternoon and finding the owner was not there.

Her sister was filling in.

“Her sister was like, ‘Oh, Di’Yanni was breathing heavy today.’ I said, ‘Why didn’t anybody call me?’ She was like ‘Oh.’ She didn’t have nothing to say basically,” Bush claimed.

It was then she noticed her daughter was not moving and her color was off.

“I automatically knew that something was wrong,” she said.

“So, I’m like, ‘Can you help with CPR?’ She’s not helping. So, I immediately put my daughter on the ground, so I give her CPR, and while I’m doing that, I call 911,” said Bush, whose next shock came at the hospital.

“They told me about how cold my daughter was that she had stopped breathing a long time ago,” she said.

Channel 3 News reached out to the owner of Nana’s Home Daycare but did not heard back.

Records reveal a long list of violations, including no first aid kit and hazardous outdoor conditions, and an unsanitary bathroom without toilet paper.

Providers were also behind on First Aid and CPR certifications, immunizations and insurance.

Taylor Bush is beyond baffled.

“They showed no remorse, no apologies, not anything, no ‘sorry for your loss,’ no condolences,” she said. “I want justice for my daughter.”

So far, the county has not recommended revoking the daycare’s license, with a spokesperson saying its owner is cooperating.

Police say the coroner believes the girl’s death was natural and will investigate if that changes.

Bush said she not notice injuries, such as bruises, on Di’Yanni’s body.

A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released the following statement:

“ODJFS is monitoring this tragic situation very closely. County JFS agencies are responsible for inspections of in-home child care, with oversight by ODJFS. The county agency is conducting an investigation and actively working with child protective services and law enforcement. ODJFS would make the final determination on whether to suspend Nana’s Home Daycare license if the county agency recommends suspension.”

Here's the link to Nana's inspection history.