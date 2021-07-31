x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

APD officer dies after car crash while responding to an emergency call

The crash took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer crashed into a tractor-trailer while responding to an urgent call.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer has died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday, July 28.

The officer died Saturday eveningHe was “fighting for his life” in critical condition at a local hospital following the incident.

"APD is a family," an APD spokesperson said. "When someone is seriously injured like this, it affects each and every one of us."

APD said the crash took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on FM 969 near Decker Lane. A tractor-trailer was making a U-turn when the officer crashed into it. He was responding to an urgent call.

Part of FM 969 was closed for hours following the crash.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Simone Biles posts new training video to explain why she dropped out

Gov. Greg Abbott doubles down on mask and vaccine mandate ban in new executive order

Austin-area ICU capacity reaches lowest point since start of COVID-19 pandemic