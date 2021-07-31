APD officer dies after car crash while responding to an emergency call

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer has died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday, July 28.
The officer died Saturday evening. He was “fighting for his life” in critical condition at a local hospital following the incident.
"APD is a family," an APD spokesperson said. "When someone is seriously injured like this, it affects each and every one of us."
APD said the crash took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on FM 969 near Decker Lane. A tractor-trailer was making a U-turn when the officer crashed into it. He was responding to an urgent call.
Part of FM 969 was closed for hours following the crash.
