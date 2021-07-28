Part of FM 969 closed after crash involving Austin police officer, semi-truck

AUSTIN, Texas — Part of FM 969 remains closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi-truck and an Austin Police Department officer.
Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on FM 969 near Decker Lane. The semi-truck was doing a U-turn when the officer crashed into it.
The officer is now in critical condition at a local hospital.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, as of 7 a.m., FM 969 remains closed at RM 3177 - Decker Lane due to the crash. Traffic is detouring on Decker Lane and Johnny Morris Road.
No additional information is available at this time.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
12 delta variant cases confirmed in Travis County as local health leaders begin discussions on mass casualty planning