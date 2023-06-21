Nearly two dozen AFD firetrucks currently without air conditioning

21 out of 150 firetrucks in AFD's fleet are currently without a working A/C, despite the oppressive heat in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Fire Department trucks are currently running without air conditioning capacities, despite Central Texas dealing with grueling summer heat.

According to the Fleet Operations Department, 21 of its 250 fire vehicles don't have working A/C and are still being used to respond to fires.

The Fleet Department said some the trucks have been without A/C for two weeks or even longer.

President of the Austin Fire Association Bob Nicks said firefighters' gear can weigh upward of 100 pounds.

Nicks compared wearing fire gear to wearing a *snow suit*, continuing to reiterate the need for working A/C in the trucks.

"Air conditioning is not out of the question when its 105 degrees out, there is just no excuse for it," Nicks said. "It’s very important to keep the fire fighters as cool as possible before they to call and cool off at a place after the call."

Mechanics with the fleet department are notified by the AFD to fix the trucks. The fleet department are working on the trucks two at a time.

"The defect can be a condenser fan or compressor, and so forth. Once we troubleshoot, that determines the length of the time the vehicle will be down, and of course, parts availability [matters] as well," said Assistant Director of Fleet Operations, Joe Dixon.

Dixon said he hopes they can have all of the trucks fixed within a month.

Nicks said he is glad the issue is being addressed.

"I am glad that is seems like it will all be fixed soon,” said Dixon.

