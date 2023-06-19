Hotter days leading to more 911 calls in Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS medics are responding to an increasing number of heat-related calls. Here's what they're seeing.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS said medics are responding to an increasing number of heat-related calls.

From Sunday, June 11, through Saturday, June 17, there were 52 heat-related calls. The week before, there were only 19.

Stroke calls also went up during that time, with 82 calls – up from just 46 the week before. Respiratory calls also increased from 178 to 227.

Last week, ATCEMS shared advice for Central Texans as triple-digit heat sets in.

"Especially right at the beginning of our warm season, we typically see an increase in 911 calls related to heat-related illnesses," ATCEMS Capt. Christa Stedman said.

ATCEMS recommends spending time outside in the morning before the most grueling heat of the day arrives.

"Make sure you are staying hydrated when you are doing outdoor activities. Make sure you are taking rest breaks in shade, cool down with water and avoid extra dehydration, avoiding alcohol or caffeine," Capt. Stedman said.

ATCEMS recommends drinking as much as 32 ounces of water each day and wearing light clothes if you are doing things outside.