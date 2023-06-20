Beat the heat in Central Texas: Stay icy cold while having fun indoors

Chaparral Ice in North Austin is offering a "Beat the Heat" schedule for people all over Central Texas. KVUE's Ford Sanders laced up his skates and only fell twice!

AUSTIN, Texas — As this excessive heat lingers, a lot of Central Texans are searching for ways to stay cool indoors.

KVUE's Ford Sanders shows us a unique way to keep icy cold, and hint – he only fell twice!

As this serious heat sticks around, we've all heard the warnings from medics by now.

"Making sure you are staying hydrated, [if] you are doing outdoor activities, make sure you are taking rest breaks in the shade. Cool down with water," said Christa Stedman with Austin-Travis County EMS.

Those are all crucial things to remember if you are out and about. But where are some places you can go to cool off? Stay indoors, hit up a pool, or how about an ice rink?

Chaparral Ice in North Austin is offering a "Beat the Heat" schedule for people all over Central Texas to have a fun time indoors.

"It's just like roller skating, and I love roller skating. And it's just a great way to cool off in the summer and everything," said Gracelyn Gil who was visiting with her church's youth group.

Some skaters like Carina Silva tell us they're making sure when they're off the ice, they're staying prepared.

"I'm somewhere with my mom, and she'll have a whole cooler filled with water," said Silva, who was also visiting with the youth group.

Ford's visit to the ice rink on Tuesday got a bit competitive. Parents laced up their kids' skates, and the ice rink's managers helped Ford lace up his.

He joined in on a fun game of mini hockey, and let's just say, the kids gave him a run for his money.

It was all in good fun, while keeping out of the heat.

