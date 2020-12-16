Austin Community College extends, expands tuition cuts for fast-track training programs

AUSTIN, Texas — To help Central Texans get back to work, Austin Community College (ACC) is extending and expanding tuition cuts for several programs related to the highest-demand sectors in the area, including health care, IT and skilled trades.
The courses, some of which can be completed in as little as one month, are part of ACC's entry-level fast-track programs offered through the college's Continuing Education Division (CE).
On top of discounts to 12 programs announced in September 2020, the college has expanded tuition cuts to 14 additional programs. ACC is cutting tuition by half until August 2021.
The programs with a 50% discount include:
- Accounting & Bookkeeping
- Administrative Assistant
- Business Office Technology
- Certified CAD Drafter
- Certified Nurse Aide
- Certified Production Technician
- Cisco Certified Network Associate
- CompTIA Security+
- Dental Assistant
- Heavy Equipment Operator
- HVAC
- Information Security; Preparation for CISSP, CASP and SSCP
- Medical Assistant
- Medical Billing & Coding
- Medical Office Support
- Ophthalmic Assistant
- Paraeducator
- Patient Care Technician
- PC Technician
- Phlebotomy Technician
- Plumbing
- Project Manager
- Teacher Certification
- Translation & Interpreting
- Veterinary Assistant
- Web Developer
- Welding
“We need to make sure that we’re preparing people for the jobs that will persist. We strategically identified these programs because they’re in industries that are hiring right now,” said Dr. Hector Aguilar, CE dean. “By connecting students with the right credentials, ACC provides the best opportunities for success. You start where you’re at, earn a credential and get started in a promising job. From there, you can keep growing and building your skills. All of the time you invest in your education counts.”
ACC offers four ways to learn including flexible online, scheduled online, hybrid and in-person class options.
Students who enroll in one of the eligible programs by August 2021 will receive the full discount through the entire course. ACC is also working with Workforce Solutions Capital and Rural Capital to link students with available jobs.
The community college offers more than 60 fast-track options for non- and for-credit certificates. Those who wish to stay on track to advance in their careers can continue on at ACC with other fast-track training options, which can lead to an associate's degree.
For more information on ACC's fast-track options, click here.
