Austin Community College extends, expands tuition cuts for fast-track training programs

Tuition for programs such as certified nursing aide, dental assistant, HVAC and welding will be cut by 50% until August 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — To help Central Texans get back to work, Austin Community College (ACC) is extending and expanding tuition cuts for several programs related to the highest-demand sectors in the area, including health care, IT and skilled trades.

The courses, some of which can be completed in as little as one month, are part of ACC's entry-level fast-track programs offered through the college's Continuing Education Division (CE).

On top of discounts to 12 programs announced in September 2020, the college has expanded tuition cuts to 14 additional programs. ACC is cutting tuition by half until August 2021.

The programs with a 50% discount include:

Accounting & Bookkeeping

Administrative Assistant

Business Office Technology

Certified CAD Drafter

Certified Nurse Aide

Certified Production Technician

Cisco Certified Network Associate

CompTIA Security+

Dental Assistant

Heavy Equipment Operator

HVAC

Information Security; Preparation for CISSP, CASP and SSCP

Medical Assistant

Medical Billing & Coding

Medical Office Support

Ophthalmic Assistant

Paraeducator

Patient Care Technician

PC Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

Plumbing

Project Manager

Teacher Certification

Translation & Interpreting

Veterinary Assistant

Web Developer

Welding

“We need to make sure that we’re preparing people for the jobs that will persist. We strategically identified these programs because they’re in industries that are hiring right now,” said Dr. Hector Aguilar, CE dean. “By connecting students with the right credentials, ACC provides the best opportunities for success. You start where you’re at, earn a credential and get started in a promising job. From there, you can keep growing and building your skills. All of the time you invest in your education counts.”

ACC offers four ways to learn including flexible online, scheduled online, hybrid and in-person class options.

Students who enroll in one of the eligible programs by August 2021 will receive the full discount through the entire course. ACC is also working with Workforce Solutions Capital and Rural Capital to link students with available jobs.

The community college offers more than 60 fast-track options for non- and for-credit certificates. Those who wish to stay on track to advance in their careers can continue on at ACC with other fast-track training options, which can lead to an associate's degree.

For more information on ACC's fast-track options, click here.