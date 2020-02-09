Austin Community College slashing tuition for fast-track CE training programs

Continuing education programs like certified nursing aide, dental assistant, HVAC and welding will be cut by 50%.

AUSTIN, Texas — To help Central Texans get back to work, Austin Community College (ACC) is slashing tuition for several programs related to the highest-demand sectors in the area, including health care, IT and skilled trades.

The courses, many of which can be completed in just three months, are part of ACC's entry-level fast-track programs offered through the college's Continuing Education Division (CE). Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, ACC is cutting tuition by half.

The programs with a 50% discount include:

Accounting & Bookkeeping

Administrative Assistant

Certified Nurse Aide

Certified Production Technician

Dental Assistant

HVAC

Medical Assistant

Medical Billing & Coding

Medical Office Support

PC Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

Welding

“When COVID-19 hit our region, our community took a hit. Thousands of people lost their jobs, many others were furloughed. We knew we had to find ways to help get Central Texans back to work,” said Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC chancellor. “Cutting tuition for the most in-demand fast-track programs helps not only those who lost their jobs but also local businesses and industries. We’re growing and accelerating programs that provide students the right skill sets for today’s jobs. Our goal is to rebuild our community and relieve some of the pressures students are facing.”

According to a recent poll by the Strada Education Network's Center for Consumer Insights, 20% of Americans plan to enroll in an education program within the next six months. At 37%, skills training ranks at the top of the list of preferred education.

“Our goal is to rapidly re-employ the unemployed. ACC is more than prepared to expand offerings in person, online, and in hybrid formats to meet all students’ unique needs. We are ready to adjust to find ways to accommodate anyone who wants to apply,” said Dr. Hector Aguilar, CE dean. “We are focusing on programs that are hiring right now. It is crucial that we offer the right certifications and connect students with jobs.”

Students who enroll in one of the eligible programs by Dec. 31 will receive the full discount through the entire course. ACC is also working with Workforce Solutions Capital and Rural Capital to link students with available jobs.

The community college offers more than 60 fast-track options for non- and for-credit certificates. Those who wish to stay on track to advance in their careers can continue on at ACC with other fast-track training options, which can lead to an associate's degree.

