EMS crews respond to collision between 7 vehicles, 18-wheeler

ATCEMS said the crash happened in the 13000 block of FM 973 in Manor.

MANOR, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a collision involving seven vehicles and an 18-wheeler, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said it got a call about the collision, which happened in the 13000 block of FM 973 in Manor, at approximately 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

One adult was taken to St. David's North Austin Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. A second ambulance was requested for additional patients, but the second adult patient refused transport, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

#ATCEMSMedics responding to a reported collision involving 7 vehicles & an 18-wheeler 13000-13149 N Fm 973 Rd (16:24) Expect #ATXTraffic delays in the area & #MoveOverSlowDown if you are passing by. No information on patients at this time. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/vMRDlhzXJB — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 4, 2022

FINAL 13000-13149 N Fm 973 Rd: #ATCEMSMedics no longer on scene. 2nd adult patient refused transport from #ATCEMS. Other public safety agencies will remain on the scene for clean-up. #MoveOverSlowDown No further info available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 4, 2022