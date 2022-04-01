Austin ranks No. 16 for top destination of one-way U-Haul trucks

Texas ranked No. 1 among states in the US.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's no secret there are a lot of people moving to Austin, Texas.

But in 2021 alone, the capital city was a top destination.

According to U-Haul, the City of Austin ranked as the 16th most popular place to move to. The company used one-way truck bookings to track this data.

Austin wasn't the only Texas city that saw a lot of moving trucks. The suburbs around Dallas-Fort Worth and College Station saw the most growth according to the number of moving trucks.

As a state, Texas came in at No. 1 as the most popular place to move to.

California came in last and Illinois was 49th on the list of states that saw the largest losses in one-way U-Haul trucks, the company said.

“The Texas economy is growing fast,” said Kristina Ramos, president of U-Haul Company of South Austin. “With a strong job market and low cost of living, it’s a no brainer. Texas doesn’t have an income tax, so families get more for their money.”