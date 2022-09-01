$3.5B in bonds is on the Austin ballot. Here's how much debt taxpayers pay now

Voter-approved bonds give the government money to secure debt. It’s a promise from taxpayers to pay the loan with interest.

AUSTIN, Texas — Eight Central Texas taxing entities want voters to spend more money for government bonds.

In Austin, $3.5 billion is on the ballot to pay for City of Austin, Austin ISD and Austin Community College bonds.

Bonds are loans. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) describes it as an IOU.

The bonds voters approve are usually “general obligation bonds.” The amount on the ballot is considered the face value. It’s what the taxing entity plans to borrow from investors.

The face value will be repaid in a lump sum years later, usually 20 to 30 years later. Meanwhile, interest payments are made to the investors. The SEC website shows interest payments are typically made twice a year.

At the end of the bond agreement, called the “maturity date,” the taxing entity that borrowed money must repay the bond amount in full.

To summarize, the government takes out a loan and makes interest-only payments until finally giving back that lump sum.

Current debt rates (per $100 valuation):

The Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University shows Austin’s September median housing price is $470,000.

Using the $470,000 median price as an example:

City of Austin takes $450.

Austin ISD takes another $531.

Austin Community College grabs $63.

That’s more than $1,000 already going to pay the taxing entitles' debts.

Homeowners can get a homestead exemption for their primary residential property.

The Travis County FY 2023 Budget documents show Median Taxable Value Homestead is $305,183 for Travis County.

Using the $305,183 value:

City of Austin gets $292.

Austin ISD gets another $345.

Austin Community College gets $41.

It's a total $678 for the median taxable value homestead to pay existing debt for those taxing entities.

The bottom line is voter-approved bonds give the government money to secure debt. It’s a promise from taxpayers to pay the loan with interest.

