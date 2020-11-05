AUSTIN, Texas — Richard Overton, one of Austin's most beloved citizens and America's oldest World War II veteran before his passing, died on Dec. 27, 2018 after a battle with pneumonia.

May 11, 2020 would have marked Overton's 114th birthday. Overton was a bright, shining light in the Austin community and Austinites adored him.

So much so, his 112th birthday block party garnered 230,000 views on KVUE's Facebook page. You can watch that stream here.

Hundreds of people circled through the party that all but shut down the street.

“This is a block party. They block off the street, and they just celebrate,” said Overton’s cousin, Donna Fields, with a smile. “There's lines and lines and loads of people waiting to see him constantly.”

Even Austin Police Chief Brian Manley paid him a visit and Overton jokingly asked Manley, "what did I do?"

Overton's life was long, indeed, and it's clear he was beloved by so many friends and family. He was born May 11, 1906 in Bastrop County, Texas. He joined the Army in 1940 as a member of the 188th Engineer Aviation Battalion. He left the Army in October 1945.

Overton was laid to rest on Nov. 12 at the Texas State Cemetery.

In April of 2019, a bill was passed in Texas Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott to rename Airport Boulevard in Austin to Richard Overton Memorial Highway, a fitting tribute to Austin's beloved World War II veteran.

On May 11, Austinites remember an icon who famously sat on his front porch in East Austin with a cigar in his mouth, a whiskey in hand, and an infectious smile, personality, and quick wit. We remember and honor Mr. Richard Arvin Overton, a warrior who has earned his rest.

