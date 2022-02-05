New report provides details on Travis County deaths in 2020

Every year, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office releases a report detailing the reported deaths that fell under its jurisdiction.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office has released data detailing deaths in the county in 2020.

The 2020 report shows 42% of autopsies conducted in Travis County were ruled as accidental deaths, 43% were people who died of natural causes and 4% of autopsies conducted were ruled as homicides.

The report also indicates that accidental deaths and deaths from natural causes in 2020 trended up from the year before. Both increased 20 to 40%.

Travis County medical examiners also took a closer look at the deaths of people experiencing homelessness in our area. Unlike the general population, the majority of those deaths were ruled accidents, 23% died of natural causes and 8% were ruled homicides.

