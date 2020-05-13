Williamson County, Family Emergency Room to allow COVID-19 testing for those not showing symptoms

"It doesn't hurt and if it does it's only for a second," said one patient.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Family Emergency Room are now allowing individuals who do not show COVID-19 symptoms to be tested for the coronavirus.

"I don't have any symptoms but I am just taking precautions, said Yolanda Palomarez.

Palomarez is playing it safe because she's in the high-risk category for COVID-19 due to her age.

It wasn't easy for Palomarez to get tested at first as she did not show any symptoms.

"I had applied and they told me no, I didn't meet their criteria," said Palomarez.

According to a Williamson County press release, the Williamson County Commissioners Court agreed on April 27 to provide COVID-19 tests and personal protection equipment (PPE) to Family Emergency Room, which will be administering the testing services at no cost to the county or the public.

On Thursday, Palomarez got an email from Family Emergency Room in Round Rock, saying they are now testing residents who don't have symptoms at its drive-thru testing site.

"They'll stay in their vehicle the entire time," said Dr. Nathaniel Greenwood. "One of our emergency room techs will come to their vehicle with PPE on and acquire that sample, it's a nasal swab."

Greenwood is the chief medical officer at Family Emergency Room. He said it's a quick process. Greenwood said they can test someone every 10 minutes.

On Wednesday, they saw about 30 patients at each of their locations in Round Rock and Cedar Park, but have the capacity for more.

The goal is to test as many Williamson County residents as possible to help track COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, with this COVID-19, you can be sick for 14 days or have the disease for 14 days, and you're passing around to your friends and family and don't even know it," said Greenwood.

Travis County is working on a similar approach. On Thursday Dr. Mark Escott with Austin Public Health said free asymptomatic testing isn't open for everyone yet.

"We are doing asymptomatic testing right now, but in groups that are at higher risk, so nursing home residents, nursing home staff, and construction workers," said Escott.

Palomarez says even though this swab of the nose looks painful, it is worth it.

"It doesn't hurt and if it does it's only for a second," said Palomarez.

Family Emergency Room is conducting COVID-19 tests by appointment free of charge at its facilities in Cedar Park and Round Rock if residents fill out this form first. Schedulers will contact patients Monday through Friday, but there are appointments available seven days a week.

Williamson County residents can then be tested at either 3620 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park; or 1925 A.W. Grimes Blvd, Round Rock.

“Having more people tested is an important step to being able to track the spread of COVID-19,” said Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long. “We appreciate that our partners at Family Emergency Room have the capacity to open up testing to more individuals who wish to be tested.”