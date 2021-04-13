x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Vaccine

Most Central Texas counties exceed statewide average for percentage of people getting fully vaccinated

Travis, Hays and Williamson counties show above-average numbers of people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus when compared to rest of state.

AUSTIN, Texas — From the largest cities to the smallest towns, Texans are getting their COVID-19 shots. But despite the rising vaccination numbers, the state still lags most others in the U.S., ranking 44th with just under 20% of its eligible population fully vaccinated.

Ten of the 12 counties in the KVUE's viewing area are beating that state average. Travis and Hays counties each have a little over 26.5% of their adult population fully vaccinated and Williamson County has 25.7% fully vaccinated.

Bastrop and Caldwell counties are below the state average of 19.5% fully vaccinated, Bastrop County with 18.7% and Caldwell County with 19.2% of its population vaccinated.

RELATED: VERIFY: Texas is not 'very close' to herd immunity from COVID-19

As of Monday, providers have used just over 15 million of the 21 million doses allocated to the state. 

The next step: making sure everyone who is eligible will get the shots. But that might not be so easy. 

A University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll from February 2021 revealed that 59% of people identifying as Republicans either said they were reluctant to get the shots or would refuse them, compared to 25% of Democrats who expressed the same reluctance.  

WATCH: VERIFY: Texas is not 'very close' to herd immunity from COVID-19

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas bill would designate gender-affirming care for transgender minors as child abuse

North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein strikes out all 21 batters in perfect game

Mayor Steve Adler addresses rise in violent crime across Austin

UT report finds disparities in COVID-19 vaccine and infection rate between East and West Austin