UT report finds disparities in COVID-19 vaccine and infection rate between East and West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Although East Austin has historically suffered the most infections from COVID-19, it's West Austin that has so far received the most vaccines, according to a report from the COVID-19 Modeling Consortium at the University of Texas.

The report, released Monday, estimated the spatial distribution of COVD-19 infections and vaccine administration across Austin. Researchers marked geographic differences in the outcomes and noted that, in particular, ZIP codes on the western side of Austin tend to have higher vaccine coverage and lower estimated cumulative infections than ZIP codes on the eastern side.

The differences mirror disparities in social vulnerability, as measured by the CDC's social vulnerability index. These tend to be higher in eastern ZIP codes than in western ZIP codes.

The report notes that the population compositions used in the study do not account for annual fluctuations in ZIP codes. Fluctuations could occur due to the seasonal migration of university students.

The researchers also noted that the estimates for age groups and ZIP codes with small numbers of hospitalizations also have a high level of uncertainty, and that the case and hospitalization data does not include individuals who were tested or required hospitalization for COVID-19 while traveling outside of Austin or whose addresses were not correctly recorded.

The CDC social vulnerability index was calculated for Texas at the census tract level using the 2014-2018 American Community Survey, according to the report.

To view the full report, click here.

COVID Infections and Vaccinations - Austin ZIP Codes | American Community Survey | Poverty The University of Texas at AustinCOVID-19 Modeling Consortium utpandemics@austin.utexas.eduSpatial distribution of COVID-19 infectionsand vaccinations in Austin, TexasApril 12, 2021 Contributors: Spencer Woody, Emily Javan, Kaitlyn Johnson, Remy Pasco,Maureen Johnson-León, Michael Lachmann, Spencer J. Fox, and Lauren Ancel Meyers Contact: utpandemics@austin.utexas.edu OverviewIn this report, we estimate the spatial distribution of SARS-CoV-2 infections and vaccineadministration across Austin, TX.