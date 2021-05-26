Travis County to help renters, landlords as eviction protections come to end June 1

Eligible Travis County residents can receive between $7,000 to $10,000 toward rental assistance.

AUSTIN, Texas — As eviction protections come to an end in Travis County on June 1, county leaders are pushing a new and improved emergency rental assistance program forward to help residents impacted by COVID-19 with rent.

During Commissioner's Court on Tuesday, commissioners announced they are currently processing the applications and are confident they can distribute funds in June.

The county began accepting applications for the program in April.

With the help of a contractor, city staff has combed through 6,000 backlogged applications from the previous program and about 3,000 are still under consideration, according to County Executive Sherri Fleming. In addition, nearly 1,100 applicants have applied for assistance through the new program.

The county has $10.7 million through the Coronavirus and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act of 2021 to distribute to people in need, including renters and landlords.

Individuals can receive up to 12 months of assistance.

"We definitely have enough people in queue today to expend all of the money, assuming they would all meet the eligibility requirements," Fleming said.

Applicants will be prioritized based on federal requirements:

The individual was unemployed more than 90 days at the time of application submission

Income is at 50% compared to the county's median income

Individual lives in Travis County but outside the City of Austin limits

Have applied to the county's previous COVID-19 rental assistance program

Travis County Judge Andy Brown urged county staff to prioritize individuals who have not paid rent in five months.

"To me at least, it is a huge priority because we do not want to send some number of these people out on the street," Brown said. "We are trying to do the opposite."

The county is also ensuring backlogged applicants have not received aid from other rental assistance programs offered through the City of Austin or the State of Texas.

Residents can apply for Travis County's rental assistance program through Sept. 1 or until funds are depleted.

Both tenants and landlords can request up to 12 months of rental assistance. To apply, click here.