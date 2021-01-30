Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asking Texas governor to call for special session to look at 'conservative bills' that were killed

One of the bills he wants the legislature to look at in a special session is a bill that would dictate which school sports teams trans children can join.

AUSTIN, Texas — In the last week of the 87th Texas Legislature, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he is asking the governor to call for a special session in order to look at multiple "conservative bills" that missed the deadline.

Tuesday was the last day the House could take initial votes on Senate bills that weren't contested and Wednesday is the last day the Senate can vote on bills from either chamber. Many bills have been killed because they missed the deadline, and Patrick argues that some of those bills need to be addressed because a "majority of Texans in both parties support" them.

Patrick said in a tweet that he is asking Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday to call a special session in June.

He wants the special session to look at Senate Bill 29, Senate Bill 10 and Senate Bill 12.

SB 29 is a controversial Texas bill that would restrict the participation of transgender student athletes in school sports. It ran out of time for consideration in the House as the lower chamber hit a crucial deadline Tuesday night for passing all Senate bills.

That bill would have mandated that transgender student athletes play on sports teams based on their sex assigned at birth instead of their gender identity, the Texas Tribune reported. The bill’s proponents said it was necessary to protect girls’ sports, arguing that allowing transgender girls to play on school sports teams gave them an unfair advantage because they have higher levels of testosterone. LGBTQ advocates said the legislation was harmful and discriminatory against transgender Texans.

SB 10, listed as a Republican bill, would end taxpayer-funded lobbying, Patrick said.

SB 12 is the social media censorship bill. According to the Texas Tribune, this bill would have prohibited social media companies from blocking, banning, demonetizing or discriminating against a user based on their viewpoint or their location within Texas.

There is no word yet on what action Gov. Abbott will take in response to Patrick's request.