Travis County mask order, disaster declaration extended until Dec. 15

The order also extends the prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe extended the county’s mask order, requiring residents to wear face coverings when in public, until Dec. 15, 2020.

The order previously was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Biscoe signed the order, which extends the local disaster declaration and public health emergency for Travis County.

Biscoe’s extension to the order also continues the prohibition of any gatherings exceeding 10 people, except as permitted by the governor’s executive orders. Those exceptions include outdoor venues operating at no more than 50% capacity, such as sporting events, swimming pools, water parks, museums, libraries, zoos, aquariums, rodeos and equestrian events.

It continues the requirement that people in Travis County must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when inside a commercial space or building open to the public.

Face coverings are also required when in an outdoor public space and it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of social distance from people outside of one’s household.

Face masks are not required for people younger than 10 years old, people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing a face-covering or people eating or drinking.

In the city of Austin, people can report a business they may think is in violation by calling 311. Austin Code will then reach out to the business regarding that complaint. If the business has a second offense, Austin Code will dispatch to the business to check if they are in compliance. If not, a fine of $1,000 per day will be issued until the business complies.