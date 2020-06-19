Travis and Hays counties release new face mask orders, but how are they enforcing them?

The key difference between the two orders is that Travis County can fine businesses for not following the order.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, June 18, both Travis and Hays counties issued new orders requiring people to wear face coverings in some areas.

The Travis County order states that all businesses that provide goods or services to the public must create and implement a "health and safety policy" relating to COVID-19. At a minimum, these policies must require that people in the business must wear face coverings when in areas where 6 feet of separation is not possible.

Failure to develop a policy outlined by the order could result in a $1,000 fine per each violation. This order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15, unless otherwise changed.

The order in Hays County has a similar "health and safety policy" requirement but does not implement a fine for violations. Additionally, the Hays County order requires all people ages 10 and older to wear a face-covering when in a public place where social distancing is difficult.

The Hays County order said that face coverings do not need to be worn in the following situations:

When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside

While driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver

When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk

While pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment

While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening, for example, banks

When consuming food or drink

The Hays County order goes into effect on June 22 and is set to expire on July 20.

The key difference between the two orders is enforcement. In Travis County, businesses could be fined $1,000 for not complying with the order, while in Hays County, no such fine is written in the order.

Both orders continue to extend local disaster declarations and public health emergencies for the counties.

To view the Travis County order, click here. To view the Hays County order, click here.