Round Rock ISD could change its mask mandate opt-out option

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD could revisit its mask requirement soon. The superintendent is asking the school board to revisit its mandate that it approved last week.

As it stands, parents can opt their students out of the mask requirement. The superintendent said on Friday that because of recent legal rulings, he wants that opt-out provision reserved only for health or developmental circumstances.

This week, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that mask mandates in local schools can stay in place for now.

"My ultimate responsibility is the health and welfare of our students. We must look at the science, listen to the experts, and do what is right to protect them. As several other superintendents who have made the decision to require masks have said, if we’re going to err, I want to err on the side of caution," Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez told KVUE this week. "As the public health climate continues to rapidly change, we must be willing to adapt and make decisions to protect our community as we know that masks are an essential tool in reducing the spread of COVID-19."

Round Rock ISD's first day was this past Wednesday. Around 3,300 students opted out of the mask mandate on the first day of classes. That was around 6% of the 51,000 students in the district.

The requirement expires on Sept. 17, but the Board of Trustees has a regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 16 and could vote to extend the requirement at that time if conditions warrant.

Students and staff have the option to remove their masks while seated in cafeterias, staff lunchrooms and while outdoors.

The requirement does not apply during athletics, fine arts and physical education classes unless deemed appropriate by the coach, director or instructor.

RRISD said it understands that this new requirement may affect families' decisions regarding in-person learning. Families who are currently enrolled in the district's virtual learning program and wish to transition back to in-person instruction may do so by contacting their home campus registrar's office.