Round Rock ISD announces temporary mask requirement

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Round Rock ISD announced that starting on Wednesday, Aug. 18 – the district's first day of school – masks will temporarily be required at all RRISD schools and facilities. The Board of Trustees approved the temporary requirement during a called meeting on Aug. 16.

The requirement expires on Sept. 17, but the Board of Trustees has a regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 16 and could vote to extend the requirement at that time if conditions warrant.

Under the new mask protocol, all students, teachers, staff members and adult visitors must wear masks on buses and while inside school buildings when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. Students and staff have the option to remove their masks while seated in cafeterias, staff lunchrooms and while outdoors.

The requirement does not apply during athletics, fine arts and physical education classes unless deemed appropriate by the coach, director or instructor.

"My ultimate responsibility is the health and welfare of our students. We must look at the science, listen to the experts, and do what is right to protect them. As several other superintendents who have made the decision to require masks have said, if we’re going to err, I want to err on the side of caution," Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez said. "As the public health climate continues to rapidly change, we must be willing to adapt and make decisions to protect our community as we know that masks are an essential tool in reducing the spread of COVID-19."

Parents have the option to opt their child out of the mask requirement if they choose. A form will be provided on the district's website by the end of the day on Aug. 17.

RRISD said it understands that this new requirement may affect families' decisions regarding in-person learning. Families who are currently enrolled in the district's virtual learning program and wish to transition back to in-person instruction may do so by contacting their home campus registrar's office.

The district said its current COVID-19 protocols are designed with the guidance of local health agencies and in consideration of the current and developing public health situation. RRISD will reassess conditions frequently and adjust accordingly.