Texas Supreme Court rejects Gov. Abbott's request to stay Travis County mask mandate orders

The request looked to lump in a stay of the Travis County temporary restraining orders with the ones stayed from Dallas and San Antonio on Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to stay three temporary restraining orders (TROs) allowing mask mandates by a Travis County judge, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

So, TROs from Judge Jan Soifer of Austin remain in effect. The justices also said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's challenge needs to go through the Third Court of Appeals first.

This comes after the Texas Supreme Court granted stay orders on Sunday against temporary restraining orders by appellate courts in San Antonio and Dallas that allowed mask mandates. This move effectively ended mask mandates in Dallas and San Antonio.

Abbott and Paxton asked for the Travis County TROs to be included with the Dallas and San Antonio cases, but the Court denied this request. Abbott and Paxton must file a separate challenge.

RELATED:

According to Austin American-Statesman reporter Chuck Lindell, Abbott and Paxton did not challenge a fourth TRO from Soifer, allowing mask mandates in all Travis County schools.

Lindell reported that the three temporary restraining orders by Judge Soifer of Austin allowed mask mandates by:

All Texas school districts Harris County Seven school districts in South Texas and one near Dallas

Here is a list of masking policies for Central Texas school districts.

To read the Statesman's full report, click here.