Five local counties now at 'medium' COVID-19 risk, according to the CDC

AUSTIN, Texas — Local COVID-19 transmission rates continue to teeter but, as of June 23, five counties in the KVUE viewing area are now considered at "medium risk" according to CDC guidelines.
Those include:
- Blanco County
- Caldwell County
- Hays County
- Travis County
- Williamson County
Here's a closer look at the latest data locally:
- Travis County sits at 202 cases/100,000 population as of June 23
- The 4-county metro area of Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties is at a 7-day average of 513 cases/day, which is the most since Feb. 16 of this year
- Up 11.5% from a week ago
- Up 28.8% from a month ago
- 151 COVID-19 patients in Austin area (TSA O) hospitals is the most (tied) since March 10
- 8% bed availability
- 4% COVID-19/capacity
- 23 COVID-19 patients in Austin area (TSA O) ICUs is down a bit from the recent peak of 30 12 days ago
- 9% bed availability
- 5% COVID/capacity
COVID-19 data for June 23, 2022
And here's a look at rates across Texas:
- 7-day average: 6,014 cases/day statewide, the most since Feb. 19
- Up 15% from a week ago
- Up 84% from a month ago
- 22 new deaths
- 87,018 total to date
- 2,039 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, the most since March 11
- Up 21% from a week ago
- Up 126% from a month ago
- Positivity statewide up to 24.28%
