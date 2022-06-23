x
Coronavirus

Five local counties now at 'medium' COVID-19 risk, according to the CDC

The CDC now tracks county risk in three categories: low, medium and high.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local COVID-19 transmission rates continue to teeter but, as of June 23, five counties in the KVUE viewing area are now considered at "medium risk" according to CDC guidelines.

Those include:

  • Blanco County
  • Caldwell County
  • Hays County
  • Travis County
  • Williamson County

Here's a closer look at the latest data locally:

  • Travis County sits at 202 cases/100,000 population as of June 23
  • The 4-county metro area of Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties is at a 7-day average of 513 cases/day, which is the most since Feb. 16 of this year
    • Up 11.5% from a week ago
    • Up 28.8% from a month ago
  • 151 COVID-19 patients in Austin area (TSA O) hospitals is the most (tied) since March 10
    • 8% bed availability
    • 4% COVID-19/capacity
  • 23 COVID-19 patients in Austin area (TSA O) ICUs is down a bit from the recent peak of 30 12 days ago
    • 9% bed availability
    • 5% COVID/capacity

And here's a look at rates across Texas:

  • 7-day average: 6,014 cases/day statewide, the most since Feb. 19
    • Up 15% from a week ago
    • Up 84% from a month ago
  • 22 new deaths
    • 87,018 total to date
  • 2,039 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, the most since March 11
    • Up 21% from a week ago
    • Up 126% from a month ago
  • Positivity statewide up to 24.28%

