Some Austin-area CVS locations open drive-thru COVID-19 testing

AUSTIN, Texas — CVS Health has announced 44 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, including five in Austin.
The company is expected to announce more testing sites across the country by the end of May.
The five locations in Austin include the following:
- CVS Pharmacy, 5526 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
- CVS Pharmacy, 2610 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
- CVS Pharmacy, 11300 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753
- CVS Pharmacy, 11725 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78750
- CVS Pharmacy, 3500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78749
According to a press release from CVS, the testing sites will utilize self-swab tests. The company expects to have 1,000 testing sites up across the country by the end of May.
Patients must schedule an appointment in advance at CVS's website in order to receive a test and tests will only be available to those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria.