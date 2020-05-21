Some Austin-area CVS locations open drive-thru COVID-19 testing

CVS expects to have 1,000 testing sites up across the country by the end of May.

AUSTIN, Texas — CVS Health has announced 44 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, including five in Austin.

The company is expected to announce more testing sites across the country by the end of May.

The five locations in Austin include the following:

CVS Pharmacy, 5526 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745

CVS Pharmacy, 2610 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703

CVS Pharmacy, 11300 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753

CVS Pharmacy, 11725 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78750

CVS Pharmacy, 3500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78749

RELATED:

According to a press release from CVS, the testing sites will utilize self-swab tests. The company expects to have 1,000 testing sites up across the country by the end of May.