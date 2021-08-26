Looking at Texas ICU numbers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

In recent weeks, the state has continued to break records for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

TEXAS, USA — In recent weeks, local and statewide hospital ICU capacity has continued to make headlines. And Thursday, Aug. 26, was no exception.

But how have the recent numbers compared to other points during the pandemic?

Statewide data for ICU bed availability and COVID-related ICU patients goes back as far as April 11, 2020. And ICU beds occupied goes back as far May 31, 2020.

On April 11, 2020, there were 563 COVID-19 ICU patients and 2,368 ICU beds available across the state. On Aug. 26, 2021, there were 3,728 COVID-19 ICU patients and 306 beds available across the state. Those numbers are a pandemic high and a pandemic low, respectively.

On May 31, 2020, COVID-19 patients took up about 10% of the total ICU capacity. That comprised about 14% of all ICU patients.

On Aug 26, 2021, COVID-19 patients took up about 46% of the total ICU capacity. That comprised about 48% of all ICU patients. Fortunately, those numbers are not quite as bad as a couple other points during the pandemic.

Since May 31, 2020, when we can first calculate the total staffed ICU capacity, it’s actually gone up from 7,178 to 8,117. In between then and now, we’ve both dipped below 7,000 during some of the slower periods and also surged to more than 9,100 in surge times (January 2021).

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 25, 2021 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9