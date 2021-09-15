Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 59,190 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 57, and an average of 524 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 498. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 110,733 cases have been reported and at least 1,035 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,871 active cases, and 57 people are currently hospitalized (55 unvaccinated, 2 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 27,213 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 340 people have died. At least 25,002 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 340 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 57,981 cases have been reported and at least 583 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 14, there are a total of 44 new COVID-19 cases (35 students, 8 employees, 1 other) and a total of 187 new exposures (185 students, 2 employees, 0 others). Since Aug. 16, there have been 748 cumulative positive cases (593 students, 147 employees, 8 other) and 4,406 cumulative exposures (4,331 students, 65 employees, 10 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 14, there are 73 new positive cases (60 students, 13 employees) and 467 new "close contacts" (436 students, 31 employees). There have been 1,079 total cumulative positive cases (945 students, 134 employees) and 10,383 total cumulative "close contacts" (9,514 students, 869 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 11-17 there have been 84 total positive cases. There have been 1,187 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 11-17, there have been 50 total positive cases. There have been 709 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 14, there are 210 active student cases and 30 active staff cases. There have been a total of 539 cumulative student cases and 105 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 73,749, up from 60,527 on Aug. 29
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 16,213, up from 14,377 on Aug. 29
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 14, 2021
Updates:
