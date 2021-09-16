Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Sept. 16.

COVID-19 numbers:

Updates:

6 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank will hold a free food distribution from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Travis County Expo Center, located at 7311 Decker Lane in Austin.

5:30 a.m. – Hays CISD announced that Tobias Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. In an email sent on Wednesday, the district said:

"The campus classrooms that were previously transitioned to virtual instruction will continue with their original quarantine schedule. This includes any person who is COVID positive; they will continue to quarantine until their official return to campus date. This closure is a result of COVID positive cases on the campus totaling 10% of the campus population. Currently, we have a combined student/adult positive cases at Tobias Elementary School totaling 73 persons.

The campus will transition to remote conferencing offered through our virtual platform. The Schoology program will be utilized. Principal Dipalma will be forwarding information to parents regarding instruction."