Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 16 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 59,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 56, and an average of 522 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 495. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 111,361 cases have been reported and at least 1,038 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,828 active cases, and 56 people are currently hospitalized (53 unvaccinated, 3 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 27,365 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 345 people have died. At least 25,192 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 551 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 58,542 cases have been reported and at least 591 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 15, there are a total of 72 new COVID-19 cases (60 students, 11 employees, 1 other) and a total of 351 new exposures (345 students, 6 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 776 cumulative positive cases (618 students, 150 employees, 8 other) and 4,570 cumulative exposures (4,491 students, 69 employees, 10 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 15, there are 47 new positive cases (40 students, 7 employees) and 315 new "close contacts" (301 students, 14 employees). There have been 1,126 total cumulative positive cases (985 students, 141 employees) and 10,698 total cumulative "close contacts" (9,815 students, 883 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 11-17 there have been 101 total positive cases. There have been 1,204 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 11-17, there have been 70 total positive cases. There have been 729 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 15, there are 231 active student cases and 32 active staff cases. There have been a total of 560 cumulative student cases and 107 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 73,749, up from 60,527 on Aug. 29
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 16,213, up from 14,377 on Aug. 29
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 15, 2021
Updates:
6 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank will hold a free food distribution from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Travis County Expo Center, located at 7311 Decker Lane in Austin.
5:30 a.m. – Hays CISD announced that Tobias Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. In an email sent on Wednesday, the district said:
"The campus classrooms that were previously transitioned to virtual instruction will continue with their original quarantine schedule. This includes any person who is COVID positive; they will continue to quarantine until their official return to campus date. This closure is a result of COVID positive cases on the campus totaling 10% of the campus population. Currently, we have a combined student/adult positive cases at Tobias Elementary School totaling 73 persons.
The campus will transition to remote conferencing offered through our virtual platform. The Schoology program will be utilized. Principal Dipalma will be forwarding information to parents regarding instruction."
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
24 attorneys general file amicus brief to support Biden administration's effort to block Texas abortion law
'We're blown away' | Travis County Commissioners Court votes to allocate $110M to rehousing the homeless