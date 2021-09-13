'No other choice but to cancel' | Michael Bublé calls off Austin performance due to venue disagreement

Bublé was set to perform at the Frank Erwin Center on Sept. 20 as a part of his "An Evening With Michael Bublé" tour.

AUSTIN, Texas — Michael Bublé canceled his Sept. 20 performance in Austin on Monday. Bublé was set to play at Frank Erwin Center as a part of his “An Evening with Michael Bublé” tour.

In an announcement on Twitter, Bublé said he is “not a political person” but “had to cancel” the show.

“Protocols were and continue to be in place for all my upcoming shows to ensure nobody will be put in harm's way,” Bublé said in a statement. “Though we tried, I was sadly unable to facilitate this for my Austin show. There was no other choice but to cancel. My conscience and my heart wouldn’t allow it.”

Bublé is requiring all attendees of the tour to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of the event.

Social distancing is recommended at The Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas at Austin for people who are unvaccinated or have a weakened immune system. Masks are recommended, according to the venue’s website.

“Though The University of Texas is confident in the health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place large scale events, we are not in a position to expand on those as Michael Bublé requested,” the website says. “Therefore, the artist has decided to cancel his Austin date.”

Tickets will be automatically refunded within 30 days if customers purchased them using a credit online or over the phone through the Texas Box Office.

Bublé is set to play at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth on Sept. 21, one day after the canceled Austin concert.