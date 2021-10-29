Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 69,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 14, and an average of 144 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 112. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 119,609 cases have been reported and at least 1,157 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 472 active cases, and 10 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,614 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 398 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 95 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seventeen percent of hospital beds are available, and 10% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 65,187 cases have been reported and at least 701 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 28, there are a total of 17 new COVID-19 cases (13 students, 4 employees) and a total of 88 new exposures (88 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,342 cumulative positive cases (1,098 students, 221 employees, 23 others) and 7,651 cumulative exposures (7,521 students, 108 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 28, there are 9 new positive cases (9 students) and 72 new "close contacts" (71 students, 1 employee). There have been 1,778 total cumulative positive cases (1,551 students, 227 employees) and 15,107 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,938 students, 1,169 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 23-Oct. 29, there have been 37 total positive cases. There have been 1,624 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 29, there have been 13 total positive cases. There have been 1,078 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 28, there are 71 active student cases and 17 active staff cases. There have been a total of 930 cumulative student cases and 159 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 202,186, up from 197,053 on Oct. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 36,951, up from 35,975 on Oct. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
