Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday schools and stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 69,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 14, and an average of 142 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 116. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 119,762 cases have been reported and at least 1,163 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 478 active cases, and 10 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,660 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 399 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 67 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seventeen percent of hospital beds are available, and 10% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 65,257 cases have been reported and at least 701 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 29, there are a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases (20 students, 4 employees) and a total of 128 new exposures (128 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,349 cumulative positive cases (1,105 students, 221 employees, 23 others) and 7,691 cumulative exposures (7,561 students, 108 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 29, there are 11 new positive cases (10 students, 1 employee) and 131 new "close contacts" (125 students, 6 employees). There have been 1,789 total cumulative positive cases (1,561 students, 228 employees) and 15,238 total cumulative "close contacts" (14,063 students, 1,175 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,628 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 1-Nov. 5, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,078 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 29, there are 92 active student cases and 16 active staff cases. There have been a total of 939 cumulative student cases and 161 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 207,554, up from 197,053 on Oct. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 38,007, up from 35,975 on Oct. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
