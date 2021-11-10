Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 66,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 19, and an average of 255 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 171. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 117,141 cases have been reported and at least 1,121 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 827 active cases, and 32 people are currently hospitalized (27 unvaccinated, five vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,963 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 379 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 51 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nineteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 9% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 63,349 cases have been reported and at least 670 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 11, there are a total of 102 new COVID-19 cases (85 students, 14 employees and 3 others) and a total of 543 new exposures (536 students, 7 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,188 cumulative positive cases (965 students, 204 employees, 19 others) and 6,927 cumulative exposures (6,818 students, 98 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 11, there are 14 new positive cases (12 students, 2 employees) and 48 new "close contacts" (44 students, 4 employees). There have been 1,569 total cumulative positive cases (1,380 students, 189 employees) and 13,784 total cumulative "close contacts" (12,706 students, 1,078 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 10-Oct. 15, there have been 5 total positive cases. There have been 1,501 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 11-Oct. 15, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 988 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 11, there are 104 active student cases and 9 active staff cases. There have been a total of 817 cumulative student cases and 135 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 185,024, up from 175,428 on Oct. 3
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 33,706, up from 32,031 on Oct. 3
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
6 a.m. – On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to ban Texas entities from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination of anyone, including employees or customers.
Abbott’s order said the rule applied to any individual “who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.” Learn more.
