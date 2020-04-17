AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

6:37 a.m. - Ahead of Gov. Abbott’s announcement, Mayor Steve Adler reveals more of the city’s discussion to reopen. He acknowledged "we can’t do this indefinitely" but said officials will look at multiple factors, including:

Is more testing available?

Are more "rapid" tests available?

Can the city do more tracing to find out how people are getting sick?

Are people wearing face covers?

He also said officials are looking at opening some retail/restaurants with fewer people than normal.

5 a.m. - Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a press conference at noon, where he is expected to announce a plan to gradually reopen businesses across Texas. The video of the stream will appear at the top of this article.

