AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 18 live blog.

Top Headlines:

Updates:

10:30 a.m. – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce announced that $201,750 will be awarded to 67 businesses through the city's COVID-19 Small Business Resource Grant program.

Information on how businesses were scored can be found on the Georgetown Chamber's website.

9:30 a.m. – CommUnity Care Health Centers will begin offering drive-up testing on a rotating basis in eastern Travis County communities this week. Those communities include Colony Park, Austin's Colony/Hornsby Bend, Del Valle, Dove Springs, Manor and Pflugerville. On Monday, it will also open the Del Valle Health Center with modified hours.

CommUnity Care is now offering testing at Barbara Jordan Elementary School in Colony Park every Monday and Friday. It is also offering testing at Southeast Metropolitan Park in Del Valle. On Wednesday, it will begin drive-up testing at Manor Senior High School and is planning more testing locations. No appointment, insurance or payment is required for testing.

Major updates from Friday, April 17:

Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference to announce a plan that details the gradual reopening of businesses across Texas. After that announcement, the Austin Chamber said it supports the plan to reopen the economy.

Travis County is now reporting 1,074 confirmed cases, 21 deaths and 244 recoveries.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said state parks will reopen on Monday for day use only, with overnight camping to be allowed at a later date.

WATCH: City of Austin working on plan to reopen businesses

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: