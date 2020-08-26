x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Aug. 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 26 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 586,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 11,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 26,000 cases have been reported and at least 366 people have died. At least 24,833 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 45 people have died. At least 2,870 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 7,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 113 people have died. More than 7,200 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 25

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.

WATCH: UT prepares for COVID-19, classes to begin

Austin-Travis County moves back to Stage 3 of COVID-19 guidelines