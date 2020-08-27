x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Aug. 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 592,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 11,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 26,100 cases have been reported and at least 371 people have died. At least 24,951 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 46 people have died. At least 2,897 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 7,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 115 people have died. More than 7,500 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 26

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

UPDATES: 

WATCH: Austin mayor talks COVID-19

